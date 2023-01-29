LA CROSSE — It is with deep sorrow and regret that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Karen Olene Brandt. Karen was called peacefully to her Heavenly Father on Thursday January 26, 2023, at the Benedictine Manor in La Crosse at the age of 78.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, Onalaska chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road. Onalaska. Pastor Dan Olson will officiate. Private family burial will take place in rural Cream, Wis. Friends may call on the family at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to various charities in Karen’s memory.