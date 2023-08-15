LA CROSSE—Karen Sue (Wiemann) Kesselring, age 87, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully of end stage Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Eaglecrest South in La Crosse with family by her side.

Karen was born in La Crosse on July 17, 1936, to Carl Barge Wiemann and Evelyn (Gilbertson) Wiemann. She graduated from Central High School, then attended Nursing School at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, graduating as a RN in 1957. Karen was a devoted and caring nurse, beginning her career at Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse on the surgical floor. While working at the hospital, Karen was introduced to Fritz Kesselring, and they were united in marriage in 1959. Karen also worked at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse before becoming Plant Nurse at Heileman’s Brewery until her retirement.

Karen was an avid collector of antiques and never missed a great estate sale or auction. Her passion for researching family history led her to joining a genealogy group and filled her retirement years with annual research trips to Salt Lake City and various workshops throughout Wisconsin. Karen and Fritz enjoyed several trips to Europe, visiting Fritz’s family and giving Karen the opportunity to do more research in the beautiful historic churches of Europe. Karen was a member of the Sons of Norway and convinced Fritz to travel to Norway with her as she reached out to her Norwegian cousins, developing wonderful friendships. Karen and Fritz were involved with Oktoberfest in La Crosse, serving as Grenadiers in the early years of our local fest. Their involvement continued when Fritz joined the Oktoberfest Singers and brought even more travel. They both were active in the German Singing Society of La Crosse as well. They were long standing members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Karen serving on the Heritage Committee.

Family was always a priority in Karen’s life, especially her seven nieces and nephews. Aunt Karen never missed attending endless school events from concerts to football games to piano recitals, and every graduation ceremony from high school through college.

Karen is survived by her sister, Carol (Jim) Ballas and seven nieces and nephews: James Ballas, Jr., Christopher Ballas, Kirsten Ballas, Nicholas Ballas, Sheri (Brian) Mortenson, Michael (Lesley) Wiemann and Eric Wiemann. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz in 2018, her parents and her brother, Carl B. Wiemann, Jr.

Karen’s seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s was a very frustrating and painful time for Karen and her family. This cruel disease robbed Karen of so many beautiful memories and adventures. A very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Eaglecrest South, especially the team in Memory Care 4, Ashley and Abby, Jenna in the hospice wing, Pastor Linda for spiritual support and prayers, along with those loving caregivers, you know who you are, who brought a smile or gave Karen a hug when she needed it. Your caring kindness will never be forgotten.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 19th at the Faith and Life Center at Riverside Transitional Care at 2575 7th St. South at 11AM with visitation at 10:30. Karen’s nephew, Pastor Brian Mortenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the La Crosse Historical Society. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.