LA CROSSE—Karen Susan Reichert, 76, of La Crosse, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born on March 28, 1946 in La Crosse to William and Ruth (Hoffman) McCaffrey. Karen grew up in La Crescent and graduated from Logan High School. She married Gerald Reichert on August 21, 1965 in La Crescent. Karen had worked for the La Crosse School District from 1979 until her retirement in 2004.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; a daughter, Laura Hanzel of Oak Creek, WI; a son, Paul Reichert of La Crosse; three grandchildren: Abigail, Bradley, and Emily of Oak Creek; and a brother, Terry McCaffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas McCaffrey; a sister, Melissa Brockman; and a sister-in-law, Ann McCaffrey. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.