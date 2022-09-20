LA CROSSE—Karen Tally went to Heaven on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born to Jim and Fern Connely on August 29, 1944, and graduated from Soldiers Grove High School in 1962.

Karen married Larry Tally at Fort Leonardwood, MO, on September 27, 1964, and the two settled and raised a family in Viroqua. Son Kevin was born in 1965, and twin daughters, Tonya and Trula were added to the family in 1968.

Karen was a steadfast and selfless supporter of others in her roles as secretary at Rural Insurance, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Vernon County CAP as well as leader of the 107th National Guard family support group during Desert Storm. Most importantly, she cherished and excelled in her roles as mother and grandmother.

While Karen and Larry have always considered Viroqua home, they shared time between Jellystone Campground in Tomah, WI, and their winter home in Mesa, AZ, for the past 22 years.

Karen enjoyed playing cards, playing penny slot machines, golfing, reading, and spending time with dear friends in both Wisconsin and Arizona. Her happy place was undoubtedly anywhere with family, and she relished the opportunities when everyone could be together.

She adored her six grandchildren and took every opportunity to watch them on the stage, on the court, and on the field in their various pursuits, just as she did with her own children. She and Larry never missed a concert, a play, a parade, a parent/teacher conference, or a game for any of their three kids and that support was immeasurable. They were a model for selflessness and genuine care and support for not only their children, but for others in their communities as well.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Larry of Warrens, WI, and Mesa, AZ; her son, Kevin (Mary) of Greenville, SC; and her daughters, Tonya (Adam) of Blaine, MN, and Trula (Jason) of Houston, MN. Karen is further survived by her adoring grandchildren: Aubree, Easton, and Sophie Tally; Sawyer Lee-Tally; and Axel and Tatum Vix. She is also survived by siblings: Vicki (Jim) Dull, Denny (Connie) Connely, Becky Baumgartner, and Shelley (Rollie) Birkelo; sister-in-law, Shirley (Bill) Gruber, and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Fern Connely, and her in-laws, Reuben and Stella Tally.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to the Serenity House in Tomah, WI, or the General Building Fund at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua, WI, in Karens memory.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua, WI. Pastor Michelle Engh will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. An additional visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.