Karen W. Siemers

OMAHA, NE—Survived by her husband of 63 years, Curt; daughter, Sue (Tom) Nascak; son, Tom Siemers; and brother, Douglas Wilson.

No Services.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

