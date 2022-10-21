Karie Ann Bray Cada

DENVER, NC—Karie Anne Bray Cada, 50, of Denver, NC, passed away on October 17, 2022 after a hard fought battle with liver cancer.

Karie was born on February 9, 1972 to Suzanne (Fossum) and Jerry Bray in Warren Michigan. Her family moved to Cambridge, WI when she was 6 years old. Karie is a graduate of Cambridge High School class of 1990. She received her B.S. in Exercise Science at Winona State University and earned her Master’s Degree in Exercise Physiology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Karie’s first job was as a Clinical Research Associate with Duke Clinical Research Institute in Durham, NC. Karie and her husband, Steve, began their own business, Cada SR Consultants, in 2001. Karie worked as an Independent Contractor with several clinical research institutes over the past 20 years. Her most recent position was as a Principle Consultant with Reg Dev Inc. based in San Diego, CA. Karie met the love of her life Steve, in 1996. The pair were wed in Cambridge, WI in 1999. Karie and Steve went on to have 2 beautiful daughters, Aidyn (21) and Aubrie (17). Nothing brought Karie more joy than to watch her girls grow into the incredible young women they are today.

Karie was always a caring, self-less person who raised thousands of dollars in the fight against breast cancer. She participated in the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer 3-day walk annually for more than 10 years. Her passion for this charity was contagious as she recruited numerous friends and family members who joined her over the years.

Karie was predeceased by her father Jerry Bray. She is survived by; husband Steve Cada, daughter Aidyn Cada of Raleigh, NC, daughter Aubrie Cada, mother Suzanne Bray of Henderson, NC, brother Nathan Bray of Evergreen, CO, brother Tim Bray of San Francisco, CA, sister Kim Bray of Youngsville, NC.

A Celebration of Karie’s life will be held at United Methodist Church, 3910 North Highway 16, Denver, N.C. on November 3, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends in the Family Life Center of the church following. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, two organizations that were close to Karie’s heart. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, N.C. is serving the Cada family.