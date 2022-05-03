SPARTA — Karl R. Wall, 68, of Sparta died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta. He was born on December 8, 1953, in Sparta to John and Doris (Richards) Wall.

Karl grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School in 1972. He went on to complete a Bachelor of Science degree at the UW-La Crosse in 1976 and the UW-Madison Graduate School of Banking in 1987. He enjoyed a 34-year career and held many roles at Union National Bank & Trust Co. in Sparta before retiring from there as president in 2009. Karl valued working with our community and each and every employee.

Karl married Patricia (Sullivan) DeNoyer on October 23, 1982, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta. He opened his heart to a ready-made family and provided all the love and support needed to raise two little boys, Bob and Brian, and later, Mark David, was born to this marriage.

Karl enjoyed history, music from the 70’s, railroad memorabilia and model railroading, antiques of all kinds, woodworking, a few winters in Arizona, and especially “the healing place” at Spring Bank. He was an avid Packer fan, making game days special with dear friends and their little boys. He loved taking day trips looking for that special “find” with an old friend. Karl was faithful to old friendships from high school, college, and enjoyed making new friends. He was also an active member of the Sparta Rotary Club and an ardent supporter. Most of all, he believed in the love and bonds of family, and delighted in the expansion of his family with each daughter-in-law and the birth of each grandchild.

Karl is survived by his wife, Pat of Sparta; children: Bob (Nicole) DeNoyer of Hastings, Minnesota, and Brian (Tara) DeNoyer of Sparta; six grandchildren: Mark, Jess, Riley, Stella, Gabriella, and John Karl; siblings: Ron (Karen) Wall of Sparta, Kathryn Baird of Sparta, and Mark (Connie) Wall of La Crosse; brothers-in-law: Tim Sullivan of Hawaii, Michael (Gail) Sullivan of Oshkosh, and Mark Sullivan of Newport Beach, California; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. Karl also had a special bond with Gloria Novovic, of Serbia, and Nilofar Sakhi, from Afghanistan after hosting them for their senior year at SHS through a Student Foreign Exchange Program.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark; his parents, John, and Doris; brother-in-law, Ron Baird; and parents-in-law, Don and Toni Sullivan.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. May 9, 2022, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 8, 2022, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

Karl’s life journey was significantly altered when he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. It changed his world and the plans he had for the rest of his life. Our family will be forever grateful for Mayo Hospice and the loving and compassionate care he received at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center these past 5 years, despite daily challenges brought to bear by a pandemic these past two years.

Memorials may be directed to The Rolling Hills Memorial Fund,to be used to enhance the lives of residents dealing with dementia at the new Rolling Hills, or the Alzheimer’s Association-Wisconsin Chapter.

