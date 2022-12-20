BOYD — Karl W. Goetz, 92, of Boyd passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Country Terrace in Stanley.

Karl was born on Oct. 7, 1930, to William and Viola (Keehn) Goetz. He grew up in the Boyd area and lived his entire life in and around Boyd, attending McKinley Grade School in rural Boyd, Cadott High School and graduated from Boyd High School in 1948.

Karl was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, having been baptized and confirmed there by Pastor Bubeck.

Karl held various church offices: secretary, chairman, elder and was treasurer for many years. He became janitor of the church in 1994. Karl’s leadership and support was instrumental in the relocation and remodeling of the new St. Peter’s Church building. In 1993, he was hired to mow the cemetery and in 1999 was appointed sexton and treasurer of the Cemetery Association.

Karl started working for the Transcript-Herald Publishing Co. in Boyd as a “Printers Devil” in 1948, and in 1962 he purchased the business and operated it until retiring and selling the building in 1995.

Karl enjoyed gardening and took great pride in his flower beds and bountiful vegetable and raspberry harvests.

Karl is survived by a nephew, Dennis Goetz (Michelle) of Maple Grove, Minnesota; and two great-nephews: Andrew Robert Goetz and Ryan Karl Goetz; and step-great-nephew, Nick Nelson; and step-great-niece, Grace Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, a sister in infancy and uncle Carl T. Keehn.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 212 E. Murray St., Boyd, with Rev. Robert Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Boyd, Town of Edson.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.