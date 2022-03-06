HOLMEN — Karla Kay Luther, 47, got her angel wings on February 16, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, with her mother at her side.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at noon at Holmen Baptist Church, W7656 McHugh Court W., Holmen, Wis. Family and friends may visit at church from 10:00 a.m. to time of service. A luncheon will follow the service. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.