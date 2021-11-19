Karla Louise Wilcox (Maack)

Karla Louise Wilcox (Maack) was the youngest of four siblings, born at St. Mary's Hospital in Sparta, WI to Ralph and Darlene (Vieth) Maack on December 18, 1966.

Karla enjoyed a simple life and her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and family at Tom and Donna's farm. She loved planning parties for her co-workers at the Tomah VA Hospital, where she was employed for the last 15+ years. Karla enjoyed the outdoors, making crafts in her spare time and caring for her dog, Max and two cats, Binx and Wednesday, as well as many other previous pets. Karla was a Christian woman with deep faith in the Lord. Her daughters take comfort knowing she is now with Jesus and her parents.

Karla passed away at Aurora Green Bay Hospital on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 5:36 AM, at the age of 54 years, 10 months, and 19 days. Karla is preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Evelyn Maack and her parents, Ralph and Darlene (Vieth) Maack.

She is survived by her daughters: Darlene (Wilcox) Herritz (Josh), Tara (Wilcox) Hart (Jon) and Lakota White Eagle; her siblings: Darrell (Chrissy) Maack, Lynette Fairbanks (Maack) and Kara Jenkins (Jeff); grandchildren: Joslyin, Weston, Delilah and Fred. Along with her nieces and nephews: Sarah, Natalie, Madison, Giovanni, Giovanna, Gianna, Opunabo, Stacy and Shannon. She was also survived by many loving and caring great-nieces and great-nephews; aunt and uncles; and numerous cousins.

Funeral service was held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Rev. Randy Williamson officiated. Interment was at St. John's Cemetery.

Online condolences were offered to Karla's family at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta assisted the family with arrangements.