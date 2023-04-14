CHASEBURG — Karleen M. Kapanke, 90, of Chaseburg departed this life peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She was born Jan. 22, 1933, at her family’s farm in Chaseburg to Carl W. and Melinda (Dengel) Kapanke Jr.

Karleen accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifetime member of the Hamburg Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. She attended Chimpunk Coulee School until eighth grade, when she discontinued formal schooling and worked the family farm. Karleen was a hard worker and cared for her family. She drove tractor, planted and harvested crops, milked cows and raised chickens and hogs. In her spare time, she raised rabbits for extra spending money.

Karleen valued family and friends and always made herself available to help others. She enjoyed animals and spent countless hours watching the wild cats she fed faithfully. She had numerous flower gardens that bloomed from spring to fall in beautiful colors and designs.

Karleen was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Leonard and Robert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the Hamburg Church Cemetery.

The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Karleen’s family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for their care over the years. Their kindness was personal and very loving.