VIROQUA—Karlyn Kay (Schwartz) St. Clair, age 74, of Viroqua, WI, passed away in her home with her daughter by her side on Sunday, July 10, 2022, following an ongoing battle with Leukemia. She was born in Burlington, WI on January 17, 1948, the daughter of Beatrice Marie (Haldeman) and Duane James Hall. Karlyn attended Burlington Schools through eighth grade, and at 16 began work at Oaks in Elkhorn, WI, where she met and bonded with what became her lifelong friend, Sue. Karlyn married Myron St. Clair in 1969, and following their divorce a few years later, hell bent to remain independent and make it on her own, she moved herself and her young daughter across the state to Viola, WI, for a fresh start after her beloved grandmother, Agnes, passed in 1977. In the early 80’s, she began work at NCR in Viroqua, where she reconnected with her friend, Sue. In the late 80’s she returned to her studies and obtained her GED, making her parents proud. Karlyn spent the last 14 years of her career employed at ORC in Westby, until her retirement in December of 2011. When not at work, Karlyn, an animal lover, enjoyed country music, especially Kitty Wells, and liked to dance, play pool, and listen to bands in her younger years. She also enjoyed bowling, playing guitar, painting, and playing golf online against her brother, Bud. Deemed the strongest woman they ever met by most who knew her, hospital staff continually underestimated Karlyn’s resiliency at every turn—right up to the end. Originally diagnosed with fallopian tube cancer in 2008, Karlyn dealt with her medical challenges in a positive manner and with good humor, overcoming that diagnosis, only to be diagnosed with new cancers, again and again. Although known best for her strength, Karlyn was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend; she was completely devoted to them and will be missed by many.