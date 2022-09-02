CHIPPEWA FALLS—Karon A. Glenn, 78, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Karon was born on May 2, 1944, in Ladysmith, WI to Walter and Eleanor (Titera) Becker. She grew up in Ladysmith and later moved to the Chippewa Falls area, and then to Becker, MN. In 2000, she moved back to the Chippewa Falls area where she transferred her employment at Honeywell, currently TTM, and retired as a Final Inspector. Karon enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Karon is survived by her daughter, Tammy Glenn of Cadott; sons: Timothy of Green Bay, Matthew of Jim Falls, and Pat of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren: Mark (Alicia), Stephanie (Brady), Kasey, Brandie and David; many great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Becker; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Karon was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Glenn; and sister-in-law, Joan Becker.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

