Katharine Elizabeth (Mathews) Felsheim, most recently of Johnston, IA, formerly of New Richland, MN, and La Crosse, WI, passed away at age 85 on October 14, 2021 at the Johnston Hospice House.

Katharine was born on February 8, 1936, in Marshalltown, IA to Everett Mathews and Ardice (Isenhart) Mathews. She earned a teaching degree at Viterbo College in La Crosse WI—going on to teach elementary school for four years in both La Crosse and Spokane, WA.

Katharine married Glenn Felsheim on December 26, 1960; the couple had 10 children. When the children were grown, she began a new career as a librarian—she enjoyed her 20 years working at the New Richland Public Library.

As a devout catholic, her faith and family were the two most important things in her life. She enjoyed long walks in nature, was a voracious reader, and a lifelong learner.

Katharine is survived by her nine children; eleven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, husband and two sisters.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church in New Richland, MN.