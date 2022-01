Katherine Ann Gorman Arenz, 99, was born in Winona, Minnesota, February 19, 1922. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 6050 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis. The family hopes people will honor her wishes by contributing to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Extended obituary at Indianafuneralcare.com.