Katherine (Gander) Hoyos of Fort Pierce, Florida, and formerly of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly February 13, 2022, at her home in Fort Pierce.

Kathy was born June 21, 1950, on her family farm in Soldiers Grove.

She graduated from North Crawford High School in 1968 and received Bachelor’s Degrees and Master’s Degrees from attending UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and Viterbo.

She spent years traveling the world and serving in the Mission fields in Panama, Guatemala and Mexico. She taught Spanish for many years at both Central High School and Longfellow Middle School. Her pride and joy was the Drama Club at Longfellow, where her creative genius could be seen in the costume and set designs and polished performances. When she retired from teaching, she moved to Florida where she enjoyed decorating her home Floridian style and growing all kinds of fresh fruit in her tropical environment.

She was very active in her church, served in a one-of-a-kind women’s jail ministry, was an accomplished flutist, creative writer, loyal friend and beloved sister and aunt.

She is survived by her husband Guillermo Hoyos, siblings Gary Gander, Elgin, MN; Peggy (Douglas) Schoenfeld, Holmen, WI; Jane (Bill) Bauman, Sun Prairie, WI; Don (Donna) Gander, Janesville, WI and Joan Premo, Beaver Dam, WI. Plus many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and former coworkers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvern and Betty Gander, her brother David Gander and her nephew Brent Gander.

A private celebration of life will occur later.

Memorials in Kathy’s name will be sent to Scholarship Fund, East Iowa Bible Camp, 1433 F52 Trail, Deep River, IA 52222.