Katherine A. “Kathy” Anderson, 48, of La Crosse passed away suddenly Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
She was born June 26, 1970, in Chicago, to Carl and Mildred (Owens) Anderson Sr. and moved to La Crosse in 2000.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Butch Lorenz of La Crosse; four children, Stephanie Henry and Denzel Henry, both of Green Bay, Wis., Ann Lorenz and Billy Lorenz, both of La Crosse; her mother, Mildred Anderson of Green Bay; 17 grandchildren; a sister, Tennille Anderson of Chicago; a brother, Jason Hawk of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Anderson Sr.; and a brother, Carl Anderson Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse with the Rev. Park Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
