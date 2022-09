Katherine “Kathy” Lynne Elliott, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Viroqua.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Retreat Sportsman’s Club from noon until 3:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Lori Kleppe officiating. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.