Katherine Louise Bakken

Former longtime Onalaska, Wis., resident, Katherine "Kathy" Louise (Jefson) Bakken, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loved ones nearby on September 17, 2022.

Kathy was born January 3, 1947, to Drexel Jefson and Rachel (Sveum) Jefson. She grew up in Westby, Wisconsin, as the middle of three children.

Kathy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and was affectionately known as "Grammy" to her seven grandchildren. For those fortunate enough to have known her, she was a dear and fiercely loyal friend to many.

As a child growing up in Westby, Kathy loved to go fishing with her dad and enjoyed long talks with her mom. At Westby High School, she was a cheerleader and met the love of her life, Wayne Bakken. Following high school, Kathy attended the Gundersen School of X-Ray Technology from 1965 to 1967. Following her schooling, she returned to the La Crosse area working as an X-Ray Technician at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital from 1967 to 1973. During that time, on September 7, 1968, she married Wayne Bakken and the two lived and worked in La Crosse until 1978. Kathy found her professional calling in 1973. She began teaching the Radiography Program at Western Wisconsin Technical Institute and went on to positively impact the lives of thousands of her students. In 1978, the now family of four, moved to Onalaska, Wis., where she and Wayne built the home they raised their family in. Kathy remained in Onalaska and working at what ultimately became Western Wisconsin Technical College until she retired in 2004.

Kathy was a strong independent and influential mother. She and Wayne raised two wonderful children, Matt Bakken of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Krystal (Bakken) Sailors of Durham, North Carolina.

Kathy and Wayne retired to Nettles Island in Jensen Beach, Florida. They enjoyed the Southern Florida climate and beach lifestyle making many memories with family and friends along the way. Kathy was a steadfast Green Bay Packers fan and owner, loved celebrating Christmas, especially with family and often began playing Christmas Music in August getting an early jump on the season. She enjoyed music, spending quality time with her grandchildren, and became quite an accomplished scrapbooker and Zumba workout queen. Kathy bravely faced her ALS diagnosis living independently for over ten years remaining active and refusing to let it slow her down. As her ALS progressed, she moved to North Carolina to be in the care of her daughter and her family where she enjoyed 13 months in a lively house with her four grandsons.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Drexel and Rachel Jefson; her loving husband, Wayne Bakken; brother, Fred Jefson; in-laws, Maynard and Evelyn Bakken; sister-in-law, Lee Jefson; niece, Melissa Edwards; and brother-in-law, Gene Edwards. Kathy is survived by her son, Matt Bakken and his family, wife, Mary, and their daughters: Alaina, Jade, and Korinne; her daughter, Krystal Sailors and her family, husband Greg, their sons: Jackson, Luke, Landan, and Joshua; her sister, Kristine Erickson; and brother-in-law, Jeff Erickson; sister-in-law, Cathy Edwards; brother-in-law, Gary Bakken; and sister-in-law, Darlene "Dolly" Bakken; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kathy battled courageously through ALS and in lieu of flowers we invite you to make a donation continuing her fight and legacy to ALS.Org in her honor.

A celebration of life will be held in Onalaska, Wis., at a future date.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Duke hospice team, family and friends, and all those who impacted and enriched Kathy's life.