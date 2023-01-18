HOLMEN — Katherine M. Stasiak, 81, of Holmen died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1941, to Henry and Marie (Liebl) Leibl at their home in La Crosse. She married Gordon Stasiak on July 28, 1962, in Halfway Creek Lutheran Church. They moved to his family farm in 1970, where they raised their two children and loved their grandchildren. She enjoyed a good sense of humor and liked to have fun. Kathy was a loving, kind and generous mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Nichols; a son, John (Ann) Stasiak; six grandchildren: Laura, Emily, Erica, Abbey, Jennifer, and Jordyn; two great-grandchildren: Elaina and Elijah; one sister, Barbara Moe; three brothers, Henry Leibl, Carl (Alvera) Leibl and Ron (Helen) Leibl; one sister-in-law, Nola Anderson and her dear friends, Debbie and Kristin. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Delores Hole.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church in Holmen. Pastor Chris Sesvold will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Halfway Creek Cemetery. Friends may call on the family Saturday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.