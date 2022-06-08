Kathie Marie (Houlihan) Peterson

ONALASKA—Kathie Marie Peterson, 64, of Onalaska, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was brought up to heaven after peacefully passing away surrounded by her daughters at home after struggling with health issues. She was born in La Crosse on December 2, 1957, the daughter of Melvin and Audrey (Erickson) Sveen.

Kathie was an extremely proud mother and grandmother. That was her pride and joy. She truly enjoyed watching her daughters’ sporting events and would never miss a game or track meet. She was raised in La Crosse and was a 1976 graduate of La Crosse Central High School. She later graduated from Winona Technical College with her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. She enjoyed watching Packer games, coloring, going for walks, and always had a cup of coffee close by. Kathie loved her grandchildren more than anything and spent every minute she could with them.

She is survived by her three daughters, Cassie Houlihan (Patrick Chrusciel), and granddaughter, Madelyn, Sally Houlihan and grandsons, Brooks and Bauer, and Christina Houlihan; fur grandkids, Franklin, Stella, Lou, and Shep; her sister, Julie Smetana; brother, David Sveen; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends and other family. Kathie was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Audrey and Ed Forde; her father, Melvin Sveen; brother, Loren Sveen; late husband and father to their three daughters, Randy Houlihan; brother-in-law, Steve Smetana; and sister-in-law, Jody Betz.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Croix Hospice team; her Gundersen Health Care team; and her Inclusa care team. A special thank you of appreciation to her close neighbor friend, Misty, for always being there for her, especially in her final years. The family would also like to recognize the Schultz and Fehr families for being such a special part of our family.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.