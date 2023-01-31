CHIPPEWA FALLS — Kathleen A. Dressel of Chippewa Falls went to her eternal home in heaven with Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with family by her side, loving and supporting her.

She was born April 27, 1945, in Chippewa Falls to John and Beryl (Willmarth) Gerber. In 1963, she graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. Kathi married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Dressel, on Feb. 8, 1964, at Eagleton Lutheran Church. They enjoyed traveling and were able to visit each of the 50 United States, Canada, in addition to 10 European countries and Israel.

Kathi was employed by the postal service in Jim Falls and Chippewa Falls for 25 years, retiring at age 47.

Kathi’s greatest love besides God and her family was her church family at Chippewa Valley Bible Church; they loved her so dearly. She was involved in Bible studies, singing groups and Ruby’s Pantry to name a few. People were very near and dear to her heart, she was always trying to do something for someone. Some of her favorite ways to pass time was reading her Bible, playing her organ, playing cards and games with family and friends.

We would also like to thank the Medical Staff at Marshfield Hospital in Weston, Wisconsin, for their amazing care of our mother and grandmother.

Kathi is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Bruce Dressel; parents, John and Beryl Gerber; sister, Ida Mae Cohoon; and nephew, Robert McEathron.

Kathi is survived by her son, Craig (Becky) and grandchildren: Tyler, Braden, Jessa and Brihan Dressel; daughter, Staci (Jim) Sullivan and grandchildren: Hunter, Cameron and Jayden; sisters: Pat (Jerry) McEathron, Deb (Loren) Bergeron; brother, Mike (Julie) Gerber; and many nieces and nephews.

Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church with Pastor Troy officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Luncheon to follow the service in the church dining area.

John 14:2-3 reads: “My Father’s house has many rooms, if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.