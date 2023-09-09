Kathleen A. Horstman, 77, of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave S, La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, and again on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.