LA CROSSE—Kathleen Ann Anderson, 70 of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.