CALEDONIA, Minn. — Kathleen Ann Lawson, known as Kathy, age 65, passed away on October 23, 2022, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will follow at St. Mary's Holy family Hall. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family, and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.