Kathleen McDonough Daley of Onalaska, passed away, on December 7, 2021, age 84. A 60 year resident of Chicago, Kathy attended St. Margaret Mary School, St. Scholastica High School, and was a 1954 graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s Academy. She was a dyed-in-the-wool Cubs fan. A recovering alcoholic of 53 years, Kathy was tremendously proud of and humbled by her sobriety. Predeceased by her parents: William J. Sr. and Julia (nee Corrigan) McDonough, and stepmother, Virginia McDonough, she is survived by her daughter Julia Kathleen Daley of London, UK; her beloved brother William J. McDonough, Jr (the late Cherrie), and sisters: Jacqueline (Robert) Grennough and Virginia (Gregory) Koss; cherished nieces: Lisa (Steve) Saucke, and Deirdre (Scott) Dalsing, and nephew Timothy (Kathleen) Kelley, as well as many other treasured nieces, nephews and dear friends. Her smiling Irish eyes will be missed by all.