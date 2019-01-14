Kathleen Ekern
WESTBY -- Kathleen Ekern, 70, of Westby died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Bethel Home Nursing Home, in Viroqua. She had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for several years and was peacefully set free from her long journey.
Kathy was born March 18, 1948, to Tony and Mary Ellen Blim. She graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minn., in 1966 and Methodist-Kahler Nursing School in 1968. On July 19, 1969, she married to the love of her life, Marvin “Marty” Ekern. City girl met country boy and she embraced it all. She worked as a nurse at the Viroqua Hospital, Norseland Nursing Home and the Bland Clinic in Westby, for 35 years. She loved her job, her coworkers, the people she cared for and most of all Dr. Bland. She was a devoted member at St. Mary's church, where she served as a parish nurse, CCD teacher and a member of the choir. She loved dancing and singing and enjoyed being a member of the Ridgetones. She passed on her love of music to all three of her daughters and loved to listen to them sing together. She was a woman with many talents, including rosemaling, calligraphy, cooking, gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, crocheting, quilling and ceramics. She loved getting together with her crafts club friends, reconnecting with nursing school friends and spending time with her Minnesota and Wisconsin relatives, especially if there was a wedding dance!
She is survived by her three daughters. Elizabeth (Mark) Lakmann, Kristina (Dan) Bergdahl and Emily (Raven) Stevenson; 14 grandchildren, Lexie and Sam Lakmann, Carter, Gavin, Quinn and Martie Bergdahl, India, Caspian, Wren, Nettle, Reuben, Pearl, Basil and Verbena Stevenson; her brothers, Paul Blim and John (Laura) Blim; sisters, Therese Blim and Margaret (Kevin) Simanski; sisters-in-law, Lois (Jim) Galbraith, Betty (Ron) Suiter, Sandy (George) Nelson, Kathy (David) Stefferud and Karen Ekern; brother-in-law, Jim (Paula) Ekern; aunts, Lois Anderson and Ann Lindstrom; uncles, Gerald “Sid” (Lynette) Lindstrom and Richard “Buzz” (Marion) Lindstrom; and several cousins; nieces and nephews that she loved so dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Ellen Blim; husband, Marty Ekern; infant son, Steven Ekern; and brother-in-law, Jerry Ekern; along with several loving aunts and uncles.
Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Janusz Kowalski will celebrate the Mass with burial following at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Bethel Home in Viroqua and a special thank you to Kathy's beloved nurse, Karla Campton.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.