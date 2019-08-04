{{featured_button_text}}

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Kathleen Faye Koski, 79, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A celebration of life for Kathie will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 310 Fourth St. N., La Crescent.

