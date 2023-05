LA CROSSE—Kathleen J. Brodbeck, 79 of La Crosse, WI, died on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 in the Historic Mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.