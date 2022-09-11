Kathleen “Kathy” Connaughty, age 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 17, at her home in Goodview. Kathy was born on October 31, 1944, in Plainview, the daughter of Leon and Agnes (Bade) Selke; she was raised in the Plainview area with her siblings and graduated from Plainview High School. She met the love of her life, Jim Connaughty, while attending a dance in Elba, and the two were united in marriage on April 20, 1963, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Kathy will always be remembered by her husband of almost 60 years, Jim Connaughty; children, Todd (Ralph Smith) Connaughty, Heidi (Jason) Stevens; grandchildren, Andrew Connaughty, Megan (Shawn Lemke) Cogswell, Ryan (Sarah) Connaughty, Zach Connaughty, Kyle (Emaly Sauers) Limestahl, Macie Connaughty, Joey Poolo, Mara Connaughty, Moira (Joe) Hengel, Jani Rae (Tyler) Nascak, Parker Connaughty; great-grandchildren, Dayton Lemke, Ensley Hengel, Izzy Connaughty, Oliver Connaughty, Finn Connaughty, and Willow Burke; siblings, Darlene Dorman of CA, Elaine Burns of Wabasha; brothers-in-law, Bob Potter and Roger Irish; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Agnes Selke; children, Scott Connaughty and Karie Connaughty; grandson Jason Limestahl; siblings, Dale (Elaine) Selke, LaVonne Potter, Donna Irish.

Kathy was a caring, loving, feisty, funny, and fierce human being. She was non-judgmental, always willing to help, and always had an ear to listen and support those struggling. She had a way of making people feel comfortable and at ease. Kathy was a wonderful cook, and she made holidays and celebrations special. She went above and beyond to create memories that we will all cherish for a lifetime. There was never a meal that did not have three or more days of leftovers! Kathy was the life of any get together. She loved playing games with her family such as Right, Left, Center. She loved her Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She enjoyed a Busch Light now and again and had lots of laughs and fun on her trips to the casino. A special shout out to Annette Markel, who became a close friend/honorary daughter, and Nancy Dionysius and her daughter for her ongoing love and support of the Connaughty family. Nancy is also considered an “honorary” daughter. Kathy loved her two cats, Dottie and Dorothy. Kathy enjoyed dancing especially to country music. Kathy was an avid bowler and was an active member of the Goodview Activity Group for many years. Kathy retired from the Winona County DMV after 21 years of employment with them. Kathy was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran church.

Thank you, our beloved Kathy, for making our lives better and filled with love and laughter. We are devastated that you have left us earlier than we wanted, but now, those that have left their earthly home before us, get to revel in having time with you. We are comforted knowing that you are no longer suffering and are watching down on us from heaven. As we grieve losing your earthly presence, we will hold to and cherish the endless memories we have made with you. WE LOVE YOU!

A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at the Celebration of Life Center, as well as one hour prior to the services on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. www.hofffuneral.com.