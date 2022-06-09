DE SOTO—Kathleen “Kathy” Mary Sanborn, age 67, of De Soto passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

She was born on June 8th, 1954 in La Crosse, WI to Earl and Doris (Hertzfeldt) Ghelf. Kathy graduated from De Soto High School in May of 1972. It was in high school that she met the love of her life Charles “Chuck” Sanborn from Ferryville. The couple married on April 26th, 1975; celebrated the birth of their first child Scott on January 18th, 1979; and then the birth of their daughter Stacie on March 8th, 1989.

Kathy was a worker. In her early years, she worked at her family’s business in De Soto. Whether she was cleaning cabins, watching the bait shop, or weed eating around the property she always kept busy. Later in her life Kathy sought out positions where she could help and interact with her local community. She worked as a member of the Ferryville Post Office for several years, as well as a clerk at the R&S Liquidators. Kathy retired from Walmart in 2019, where she finished her career working 3rd shift as an associate in the grocery department for almost 15 years.

Kathy had a zest for life and enjoyed many things. She loved golfing, especially if she could slip off her shoes. She also loved live music, whether it was going to hear Chuck play for all those years, or grabbing the mic herself to sing karaoke with her children. Whether it was her infectious smile, her incredible sense of humor, or her heart of gold, Kathy always made the people around her smile.

She is survived by her two children, her son Scott (Heather) Sanborn, and her daughter Stacie Sanborn; her grandchildren: Gaven Lee Nummerdor, Isabelle Ryann Sanborn, Caileigh Elizabeth Sanborn, and Kennedy James Sanborn; siblings: Ralph (Linda) Ghelf, Maureen Sommerfeld, Dianne (Terry) Fruth, Thomas (Trisha) Ghelf, and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Duane Sanborn, and her parents, Earl and Doris Ghelf.

We will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home located off of Hwy 35 at E864 Ghelf Rd, De Soto, WI, starting at 3 PM. Kathy wanted this to be a celebration of life, and not to mourn her passing, so come to celebrate as her friends and family. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.