Kathleen (Kathy) Rapraeger, 71, gained her angel wings on April 10, 2023, unexpectedly. All friends and family are invited to gather at Halfway Creek Park West Shelter located at 400 Walnut Drive in Holmen on Sunday, May 14, starting from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monetary memorials can also be sent to Coulee Region Cremation Group in honor of Kathleen. To view the full obituary, go to couleecremation.com.