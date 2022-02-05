Kathleen Lorraine (Fulmer) Strang, 97, of Viroqua, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home surrounded by family.

Kathleen was born on August 19, 1924, to Lester and Ruby (Hurless) Fulmer in La Farge, Vernon County, Wisconsin.

She graduated from the La Farge High School in 1942. She attended Western Technical College for secretarial study. During WWII she worked at Fort McCoy in secretarial work. She then worked for the Soil Conservation Services of Vernon County. Kathleen worked at the Penney’s store in Viroqua as a bookkeeper in the office for 2 years. She then got a job with Vernon County Social Services as an Income Maintenance Supervisor. She remained there until she retired in 1989. When Merval, her husband, started his own business, Strang’s Plumbing and Heating in Viroqua, Kathleen also handled all the bookwork for his business.

Kathleen was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua.Kathleen married Merval Strang Jr. on May 12, 1947, in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church parsonage. They had two children, twins Trent and Lynette. Kathleen and Merval celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 12, 2007. Merval passed away in 2008.

Kathleen was involved in her children’s activities as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. She so enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved getting all their hugs. Kathleen enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packer football games and golf tournaments on TV and would enjoy talking about the players and games with her grandchildren.

After their retirement,

Kathleen and Merval spent 16 winters in Mesa, Arizona. They loved their winters in the warm dry climate and all the good friends they met there. Kathleen was the most kind, caring, easy going person. You never heard her complain and she was so thankful for every kindness that was shown her.

She is survived by her daughter Lynette (Richard) Getter of Viroqua; granddaughter, Nicole (Dan) Hewitt of New Berlin and grandson, Jason Getter of Andover, MN; great-grandchildren: Tyler Hewitt, Zachary Hewitt, Matthew Alfaro-Getter, Bella Anderson, Wesley Getter and daughter-in-law, Mary Strang; nephews: Cory (Lynn) Groves, Tim Groves, and Toby (Cathy) Groves.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merval; son, Trent Strang; and sister-in-law, Anna Mae and Anna Mae’s husband, Stewart Groves; and nephew, Scott Groves.

Her family wants to thank the staff at Maplewood Assisted Living, Bethel Oaks Memory Care, and Norseland Nursing Home, for all the loving and compassionate care she received through the years. Kathleen would say about these facilities “I just love living here, everyone is so good to me”.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Kathleen will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.