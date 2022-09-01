CHIPPEWA FALLS—Kathleen M. Kopp, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Kathleen was born September 24, 1929 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Charles and Martha (Hub) Thornton.

Kathleen “Katie” attended Notre Dame Grade School and graduated from McDonell Central High School. She was a lifelong member of Notre Dame Church and a staunch supporter of the Chippewa Area Catholic Schools. Her Catholic faith was always important to her.

Kathleen married the love of her life, Robert M. Kopp in 1961.

Kathleen worked for the Mason Shoe Company for 40 plus years. She loved the Chippewa Falls community.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Karen (Craig) Nybakken of Eau Claire; and her son, Kevin (Sue) Kopp of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Gerald Thornton of Chippewa Falls; one sister-in-law, Mary Thornton of Chippewa Falls; two grandchildren: Briana (Dylan) Danielson and Jordyn Kopp; four step-grandchildren: Jenni, Josh, Tracy and Brady; one great-granddaughter, Charlie; as well as six step-great-grandchildren. Her family was very important to her.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; three sisters, Elaine Petrich, Rita Frederickson and Beverly Thornton; and seven brothers, Richard, John “Jack”, Donald, Robert, Bernard, James and William Thornton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Kathleen spent her last two years of her life at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire. Her family would like to thank the employees of Azura for taking such good care of her.

Kathleen’s family prefers memorials to McDonell Area Catholic Schools in her name.

