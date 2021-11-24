 Skip to main content
Kathleen M. Snider

Kathleen M. (nee Raatz) Snider, passed away on November 20, 2021.

Beloved wife of Donald C. Snider; loving mother of Stephanie Franklin and Jennifer Snider; cherished grandmother of Veronica Franklin; dear sister of James (Carla) Raatz and the late Gerald (Dorothy survives) Raatz; dear sister-in-law of Sally (Michael) O’Brien; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services and Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Saturday, November 27, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the D.A.V. or the Humane Society.

