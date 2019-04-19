GREEN LAKE, Wis. — Kathleen Marie Arnetveit, 75, of Green Lake passed away at Kindred Hearts Memory Care Home Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
She was born to Melvin and Catherine Peterson (nee Crume) April 27, 1943, in Viroqua. She was baptized and confirmed at Bad Ax Lutheran Church in Vernon County. She went to Nottingham Grade School and graduated Viroqua H.S. She was a graduate of Stout State University in Menomonie, Wis., in 1968, with a B.S. in home economics and member of Phi Upsilon Omicron Honor Sorority. She was united in marriage to Stan Arnetveit, her high school sweetheart, at Main St. Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Dec. 29, 1962. After they graduated college, they moved to Eden Prairie, Minn., then to Ripon, Wis., and have resided in Green Lake since 1968.
She was the loving daughter of Melvin Earnest Peterson and Catherine E. Dennison, deceased sister, Rita Shamrowicz and loving sister, to Karen Peterson. Kathleen is loved by her husband of 56 years, Stan, daughters, Teresa J. (Rob) Rohloff of Waukesha, Wis., Kirstin M. (David) Stahl of Minnetonka, Minn., and son, Erik T. (Amy) Arnetveit of Ripon.
Kathy was a teacher/homemaker who valued raising her children and was a loving and devoted mother. She taught evening Home Economic classes at Ripon High School and Moraine Park, Fond du lac, Wis. She was active in skiing, golfing, dancing, gardening and artistic things until an accident caused severe spinal injuries in 1983. She cherished time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, reading, scrap booking, genealogy and wintering in Naples, Fla. She was content living a country life surrounded by nature and beauty. With her love of researching history, Kathy was a member of Norwegian American Genealogical Center; Genealogical Society of Collier Co., Naples; National Genealogical Society; and Wisconsin State Historical Society.
Survived by her husband, Stan; two daughters, Teresa (Rob) Rohloff and Kirstin (David) Stahl; son, Erik (Amy) Arnetveit; grandchildren, Mara and Alec Rohloff, Ava and Lily Stahl, Ariana and Ian Arnetveit. Further survived by a sister, Karen Peterson, Holmen; brother-in-law, Ken (Donna) Arnetveit of Viroqua; nieces and nephews, Terri and Brian Arnetveit, Chad and Jeremy Shamrowicz, Scott, Shane, Steven, Spencer and Shay Lambert, Shawna Anderson, Ryan Beby and Catherine Ballenger.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Peterson of La Crosse; mother, Catherine Dennison of La Crosse; sister, Rita Shamrowicz of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, Donald Arnetveit of Middleton, Wis.; grandmothers, Ricka Peterson of Viroqua and Theo Crume of Neillsville, Wis.
A burial and celebration of life will be held in Viroqua, at a later date.
A warm thanks to the many who provided such great care at Kindred Hearts and a special thank you to Lesley and Jodi from Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be sent to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971 or the Genealogical Society of Madison, P.O. Box 5106, Madison, WI 53705.