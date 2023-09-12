HOLMEN—Kathleen Mary Nelson, age 79 of Holmen, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. Funeral services will be held at Dickinson Funeral Home (401 Main Street, Onalaska, Wisconsin) on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with a time for visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse.