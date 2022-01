ONALASKA, WI — Kathleen “Kathy” Mary Schmieder, age 70, of Onalaska, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse.

Her celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.