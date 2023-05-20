MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Kathleen Pauline Welch, 83, passed away February 6, 2023, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Kathleen was born August 2, 1939, to William and Romilda (nee Lindert) Welch in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

After graduating from Chippewa Falls High School, she worked for Northwest Airlines. As an enthusiastic collector of vintage items and antiques, she owned several antique shops including Cobweb Antiques, Kate and Ada’s, and the Red Rhino.

She was a driving force and valued member of the Hawthorne Area Community Council, later working in the Hawthorne office greeting all with her warm smile and sharp wit.

Missed by all her neighbors and friends for her generosity, willingness to help all, and block club parties including her over the top National Night Out celebrations.

She especially loved her dogs, her gardens (with a special affection for her raspberry bushes), and her dream little hobby farm in Wisconsin.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Romilda Welch, father, William P. Welch, and beloved brother William F. “John” Welch.

A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held at Community of Christ Church, 4847 Emerson Ave. N, Minneapolis, MN 55411, at 11:00 a.m. on June 3, 2023. Lunch to follow. Memorials preferred to The Animal Humane Society of Minnesota.