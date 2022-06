WEST SALEM—Kathleene “Kathy” Anne (Knutson) Iverson, 80, of West Salem passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting with the arrangements. Per Kathy’s wishes, the family will hold a private ceremony at Viroqua Cemetery at a later date. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.