Kathryn Ann “Katie” Hamilton, age 67, of Onalaska, WI passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home surrounded by family. She was born December 3, 1955 to James and Joanne Knutz in Sedalia, Mo. Kathryn married John Hamilton on October 3, 1998 in Dakota, MN. Katie always had tons of love for animals. She is survived by her fur babies, Coco, Spanky and Rufus T. Fuzzbutt, and her other fur nephews she loved Jake, Samdog and Gizmo. All who knew Katie knew she loved gems and gemology. She enjoyed making jewelry. Katie and John loved traveling to places like New Mexico, Utah and Duluth where she would pick rocks and gemstones for hours. Another love of Katies was hunting and fishing. Hunting with her husband and son Shawn, she loved sitting in her blind (Katie’s Mansion) where she had all the comforts for deer hunting and turkey hunting. Also Katie and John loved to relax in their boat and go fishing whether locally or up North somewhere. She was a member of the La Crescent American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years.