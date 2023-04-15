Kathryn Ann “Katie” Hamilton, age 67, of Onalaska, WI passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home surrounded by family. She was born December 3, 1955 to James and Joanne Knutz in Sedalia, Mo. Kathryn married John Hamilton on October 3, 1998 in Dakota, MN. Katie always had tons of love for animals. She is survived by her fur babies, Coco, Spanky and Rufus T. Fuzzbutt, and her other fur nephews she loved Jake, Samdog and Gizmo. All who knew Katie knew she loved gems and gemology. She enjoyed making jewelry. Katie and John loved traveling to places like New Mexico, Utah and Duluth where she would pick rocks and gemstones for hours. Another love of Katies was hunting and fishing. Hunting with her husband and son Shawn, she loved sitting in her blind (Katie’s Mansion) where she had all the comforts for deer hunting and turkey hunting. Also Katie and John loved to relax in their boat and go fishing whether locally or up North somewhere. She was a member of the La Crescent American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, John; three sons: Shawn M. Books (Megan), John D. Hamilton (Robin), James M. Hamilton (Kim); two grandsons; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; special niece, Brooke Bakke-Schroeder (Chris Schroeder); special nephew, Toby Bakke; brother-in-law, Paul Bakke and four brothers; one sister; sisters-in-law; adopted sister, Diane Volden; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; one brother, James Knutz Jr.; one sister Kristi Knutz-Bakke.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Holmen American Legion, 419 1st Ave. W., Holmen.
Katie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Katie’s special friends, the Books family of MN, friends at Festival Foods. Holmen, Mayo-La Crosse Hospice nurses and Gloria (aide) were so amazing words can’t describe. Nurses that came to Katie’s home, and Gloria, you guys are our “Angels”, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Also thank you to Mayo-La Crosse Oncology, Mayo Hospital and Holmen Fire and First Responders.
Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.