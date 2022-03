MINDORO—Kathryn Ann Stumlin (Schultz), 69, of Mindoro, WI, passed away on March 9, 2022, at her home.

A Public Celebration of Life will be held at Adoration Church, 535 16th Street South, La Crosse WI, on March 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. To view her full obituary, please visit couleecremation.com