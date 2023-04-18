LA CROSSE—Kathryn (Kathy) Pride, 80, of La Crosse, Wisconsin died peacefully on April 13, 2023 at Riverside Transitional Care.

She was born February 24, 1943 to Fred and Stella Ristow at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital.

After returning home to Wisconsin in July 2004 she renewed her love of oil painting. Loved by many, she spent her last few years being a social butterfly at Eagle Crest South La Crosse, WI.

She leaves behind her children: Eric (Pam) Pride and Laura Pride (Molly Burke).

She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Violette; brother, Tom Ristow (Judy Wenzel); grandchildren: Brody and Andrew Pride; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donations in her honor may be sent to American Foundation for the Blind, 1108 Third Avenue, Suite 200, Huntington, WV 25701.

The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Transitional Care and St. Croix Hospice for taking excellent care of her. Safe travels.