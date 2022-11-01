Kathryn (Katy) F. Ver Hagen originally of Eau Claire, Wisconsin born July 11, 1938 passed away peacefully Monday morning October 24, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 84. She was a graduate of Eau Claire High School (1956) and University of Wisconsin (B.A., 1960). She married Jan Ver Hagen in 1960 and worked as an elementary school teacher until she started a family. She moved to St. Louis with her family in 1978 after her husband took a position with Emerson.

Katy was very active in the community and volunteered for several organizations over the past 40 years including First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, St. Louis County Probation and Parole, St. Andrew’s Society, Crisis Nursery, and Mercy Hospice. She was named United Way’s (Volunteer of the Year) in 1980. An avid reader and lover of classical music, Katy enjoyed singing in the Bach Society Chorus for 13 years and attending St. Louis Symphony concerts. She felt music was transcendent and unifying.

Katy was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Theodore Fults; her son, David Matthew and infant daughter, Ellen Marie.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Jan Ver Hagen; son, Mark Ver Hagen (Chien Hung); daughter, Kathryn T. Ver Hagen; sister, Constance Matson (Robert Matson).

The family will share plans for a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Bach Society of St. Louis, and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.