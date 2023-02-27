LA CROSSE — Kathryn M. Steele, 95, of La Crosse, died on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. She was born on September 14, 1927, in Cashton, Wis., to Walter and Julia (Schroeder) Brandt. Kathryn was the first queen for the Cashton Fall Festival. On June 23, 1949, she married LaVern Steele in Cashton. Kathryn was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening, camping, and fishing. She also enjoyed sewing until she lost her eyesight in 2001. Kathryn and LaVern were snowbirds in Arizona where they made many friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Paul Rueckheim) Urban of Melvina, Wis.; a son, Tom Steele of Madison, Wis.; and a grandson, Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern, in 2019.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Private family committal will take place in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on the family Friday evening from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.