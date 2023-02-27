LA CROSSE — Kathryn M. Steele, 95, of La Crosse, died on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. She was born on September 14, 1927, in Cashton, Wis., to Walter and Julia (Schroeder) Brandt. Kathryn was the first queen for the Cashton Fall Festival. On June 23, 1949, she married LaVern Steele in Cashton. Kathryn was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening, camping, and fishing. She also enjoyed sewing until she lost her eyesight in 2001. Kathryn and LaVern were snowbirds in Arizona where they made many friends.