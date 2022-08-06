LANSING, IA—Kathryn M. Van Brocklin, 83, of Lansing, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Thornton Manor surrounded by her loving family. A Christian Mass will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, IA. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the service at the church. Following graveside services a luncheon and visitation will take place at the New Albin Community Center.

Kathryn Mabel Van Brocklin was born on August 23, 1938, to Vincent and Edna (Halvorson) Strub in Lansing and graduated from St. George Catholic High School. She met the love of her life, who lived just up the road, and was united in marriage to Robert Van Brocklin on November 11, 1960, in Lansing, where they built their life raising seven children.

To Kathryn, family was the most important part of life. She was a dedicated wife and, for over 55 years while Bob was working, she made sure she never sent him to work without lunch and a coffee thermos. She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends. She loved to take care of the family farm animals, milk her cows, and tend to her large fruit and vegetable garden. She was fascinated with feeding birds and watching them through her kitchen window. As her children got older, she enjoyed working at Horsfalls Lansing Variety Store and seeing her customers.

Kathryn was very creative and took pleasure in sharing her gifts with others. She was talented in quilting and sewing. She spent years designing, cutting strips, and sewing complex quilts for each of her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that sent handmade cards for holidays, birthdays, thinking of you, get-well, and special occasions. At a young age, she learned to be resourceful. Kathryn had the vision to repurpose household items and clothing for future use in unique ways. She taught herself how to repair the family station wagon while Bob was away building bridges during the week. She always had warm cookies for her children after school and a warm meal for dinner. She listened to the radio daily to stay current on local and world events. Kathryn was considered the family historian and compiled records and photographs in family albums and books that she gifted to each of her children. Family photographs were one of her many cherished items.

Kathryn loved preparing her crowd-pleasing bean soup, chili, and date cookies every hunting season for her family. For fun, she liked to scratch off lottery tickets and play the weekly Powerball, and looked forward to the annual apple orchard visits with her husband and friends. She had a great sense of humor and had many funny items to share around the house to make her grandchildren laugh during each visit.

Left to cherish Kathryn’s memory is her loving husband of 61 years, Robert; her children: Laurie (Kirk Ellefson) of Lansing, IA; Diane (Dennis) Johnson of LaCrescent, MN; Daryl (Shireen) of Woodbury, MN; Craig (Paula) of Boone, IA; Eric (Ann) of Bloomington, MN; and Gina (widow of Ronald) of Lansing, IA; her grandchildren, Reece, Cory, Amanda, Alex, Brandon, Derek, Rachel, Eliza, Zarah, Megan, Jacob, Grace, Laura, and Sam; her great grandchildren: Jason, Christian, London, Savanah, Rowan, Jude, Sophie, Isaac, Fielder, Grady and Hazel; and her siblings: Karen Strub, Elaine Burg, Ronald Strub, and Michael Klein. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sons: Kenneth and Ronald; and her siblings: Robert Strub, Duane Strub, and Joan Downer.

Memorial donations in memory of Kathryn will be made to the New Albin Volunteer Ambulance Service.

