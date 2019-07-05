Kathryn R. Schultz
Kathryn R. Schultz, 93, of Viroqua passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua. She was born March 1, 1926, to Kenneth and Merle (Moore) Mills, in Viroqua. She attended and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1944. She worked at the Temple Theatre as a “ticket taker” and while working met her first husband, Dr. LeRoy Fritz, a Veterinarian for Tri-State Breeders. They lived in New York State, and later moved to Montana. They later divorced. She then married Wallace “Pete” Schultz in Montana and they had a true western ranch, which she often mentioned as her “Home on the Range.” In the summers, they would often travel to various horse shows throughout the west and Canada. They later divorced. In 1988 she moved back to Viroqua. She worked for Second Time Around Consignment Store for several years. In later years she moved to Parkview Manor where she spent a number of years. She enjoyed the many friendships of the residents at Parkview Manor, especially her “sisters” on the second floor. She had many hobbies including playing cards, reading, sewing, making floral arrangements, decorating for holidays, and had recently taken up painting. She enjoyed Thursday night bingo, especially when they played for fruits and vegetables. She had a lively spirited personality, and will be greatly missed by her family, and friends.
She is survived by her children, Terry Fritz of St. Paul, Minn., and Roy “Buck” Fritz of Cottonwood, Idaho; nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant child, brother, David “Gunder” Mills; as well as other family and friends.
A celebration of Kathryn’s life was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial took place in the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends called from 9:30 until the time of service. The family suggest memorials be made to Driftless Humane Society or Viroqua United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service. of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.