LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Kathy A. Buchholz, 57, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 21, 1965, in Rochester, Minn., to James and Jeanne (Guidinger) Hoffman. On May 11, 1991, she married her soulmate, Dan Buchholz in Winona, Minn. Kathy worked at United Building Center for 10 years and then Trane Co. for 27 years. She was a fan of both the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She enjoyed reading, listening to country music (especially Garth Brooks), being outdoors, her pet cat “Tamale” and traveling with Dan. Together, they would take many memorable trips including a Hawaiian vacation that was her favorite.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Dan; four sisters: Ruth (Richard) Hein of Madison, Wis., Joni (Chuck) Adams of Dixon, Ill., Lori (Kayla) Goetzman of Rosemount, Minn., and Judi (Duane) Adelman of Lakeville, Minn., along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Main St., La Crescent. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Burial will be held at the Fountain City Cemetery, Fountain City, Wis. Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

