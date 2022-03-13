PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Kathy Marie Johnston, 70, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She had resided in Prairie du Chien until a month ago. She loved her independence in her own apartment and appropriately had it decorated with all her favorite family momentos, and of course, Badgers, Brewers, Packers, and Bucks memorabilia!

Kathy graduated from UW-La Crosse with a degree in English. She used her skills to eloquently express herself through poems and various writings.

Two weeks before Kathy passed, she was transferred to the Milwaukee area for medical attention and to be close to her family.

Kathy will be remembered for her happy, positive attitude, her strong faith and her love of Jesus. She accepted her illness with courage and grace ... telling her sister, Jarilyn, “not to cry or to be upset, I am not afraid to die.”

Before Kathy’s retirement, she worked as the Non-Food Manager for Skogen’s, which is now Festival Foods and was a member of the management team. She left there to purchase her parent’s grocery store in Ferryville.

Kathy is survived by her sisters: Jarilyn Allen and Susan Smith; brother-in-law, Jon Allen and nieces and nephew: Robin, Jessi, Jodi, and Cody. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Norma Johnston.

A private funeral/memorial service will be held at St. Bartholomew Church in Pewaukee on March 9, 2022.

A memorial will be held in the spring at the Little Brown Church in Prairie du Chien with burial to follow at Freeman Cemetery.

Kathy was a beautiful soul inside and out and will be missed more than words can express.