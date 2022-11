TEMPE, Ariz. - Katie Marie TerBeest, age 33, formerly of La Crosse, died on Nov. 13, 2022, as a result of a tragic car accident. A celebration of life will be held at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wisconsin, at 11 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Visitations will be at The Gathering Place on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.